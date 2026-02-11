What is the '42 rules' controversy surrounding Allu Arjun? 

After a podcast clip went viral, actor Allu Arjun 's team has threatened to take legal action against a brand manager who claimed the actor has a strict 42-point list of dos and don'ts for meeting him. The statement from Arjun's team said these allegations are "completely baseless and untrue." They also said, "We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible."

Defense Rajasekhar defends Arjun: He eats with the production boys Meanwhile, Pushpa co-star Rajasekhar defended Arjun on social media. He said, "Pulling down a National Award-winning actor to feed an identity crisis is not right." "During evening snack time, most stars send their spot boys to fetch food. But he would come himself, sit with the production boys and eat at the same place as everyone else." "How can you accuse a man with such a heart of having a list of 42 dos and don'ts? All this is baseless."

Controversy What did the person claim? The controversy started when a media sales professional, Kaveria Baruah, shared her experience with South Indian stars on the YouTube channel Sweekriti Talks. She claimed that before meeting Arjun, they were given a note with 42 dos and don'ts. "Don't look into sir's eyes, don't shake hands... One-hand distance is mandatory. You cannot use your phone." "When he came in...his bodyguard jumped in front of me and snatched my phone, saying, 'Not allowed.'"

