'Wheel of Fortune India' 1st season finale moves host Kumar
Entertainment
Wheel of Fortune India wraps up its first season on April 27, 2026, and the finale promo shows host Akshay Kumar getting genuinely emotional.
A montage highlights his funniest moments and heartfelt exchanges with contestants, ending with a touching tribute that left him visibly moved and grateful for the love.
Kumar reflects on 65 episodes
In the last episode, Akshay looks back on 65 episodes and nearly 200 contestants, thanking viewers for their support.
He shares a sweet story about his maternal uncle being present during the finale shoot and having not missed a single episode.
The mood stays light thanks to Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jacqueline Fernandez joining in with some playful banter on stage.