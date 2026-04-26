'Wheel of Fortune India' 1st season finale moves host Kumar

Kumar reflects on 65 episodes

In the last episode, Akshay looks back on 65 episodes and nearly 200 contestants, thanking viewers for their support.

He shares a sweet story about his maternal uncle being present during the finale shoot and having not missed a single episode.

The mood stays light thanks to Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jacqueline Fernandez joining in with some playful banter on stage.