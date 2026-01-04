Yash-Nayanthara's 'Toxic': When is the trailer dropping?

The makers of Toxic have been steadily revealing character posters, further building excitement for the film. After introducing Kiara Advani , Nayanthara , Huma Qureshi , and Tara Sutaria 's striking looks, fans are eagerly waiting to see these characters come alive on screen. The posters hint at a dark, edgy, and gothic crime world.

Production details

'Toxic' features ensemble cast and crew

Toxic also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Amit Tiwari. The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur has composed the music and background score. The action sequences have been choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, while the Anbariv duo has also handled certain portions of the film's action. After Toxic, Yash will be seen as Raavana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.