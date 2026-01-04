Yash-Nayanthara's 'Toxic': When is the trailer dropping?
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is likely to be released on January 8, 2026, reported Gulte. The release date coincides with the KGF actor's 40th birthday. The film is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year.
Character reveals
'Toxic' character posters build anticipation for release
The makers of Toxic have been steadily revealing character posters, further building excitement for the film. After introducing Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria's striking looks, fans are eagerly waiting to see these characters come alive on screen. The posters hint at a dark, edgy, and gothic crime world.
Production details
'Toxic' features ensemble cast and crew
Toxic also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Amit Tiwari. The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur has composed the music and background score. The action sequences have been choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, while the Anbariv duo has also handled certain portions of the film's action. After Toxic, Yash will be seen as Raavana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.