Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's 'Vadh 2' trailer to drop soon
What's the story
The highly anticipated sequel, Vadh 2, is set to drop its first trailer on January 27, per Mid-Day. The movie features veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in lead roles and is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films.
Trailer release
'Vadh 2' trailer attached with 'Border 2'
The trailer for Vadh 2 is also reportedly screening in theaters along with Border 2. The anticipation for Vadh 2 has only increased after its successful screening at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025. The film was screened in the Gala Premiere section to a packed audience and received prolonged applause and appreciation.
Actor-producer insights
Mishra and Ranjan shared their thoughts on 'Vadh 2'
Mishra said in a statement, "Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even with the audience." "Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiring; his vision brings depth to every moment." Ranjan added, "With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher, delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story." The film is set to release on February 6.