Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's 'Vadh 2' trailer to drop soon

The trailer for Vadh 2 is also reportedly screening in theaters along with Border 2 . The anticipation for Vadh 2 has only increased after its successful screening at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025. The film was screened in the Gala Premiere section to a packed audience and received prolonged applause and appreciation.

Actor-producer insights

Mishra and Ranjan shared their thoughts on 'Vadh 2'

Mishra said in a statement, "Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even with the audience." "Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiring; his vision brings depth to every moment." Ranjan added, "With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher, delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story." The film is set to release on February 6.