5 times 'Stranger Things' perfectly captured 1980s America

Stranger Things is easily one of the most popular series of the decade. However, what makes it amazing is its unique mix of science fiction and nostalgia. Set in the '80s, it gives us a peek into the American culture of the time. The show expertly combines friendship, adventure, and mystery with a commentary on what America was like back then. Here are five times Stranger Things nailed American life and culture.

Shopping The mall culture phenomenon The introduction of Starcourt Mall in season three is a testament to America's mall culture in the 1980s. Malls weren't just shopping destinations but social centers where teens would hang out and check out new trends. The setting really encapsulates the consumerism and socializing that dominated a lot of American youth culture during this time.

Community Small-town community dynamics Hawkins, Indiana, embodies the spirit of small-town America with its close-knit community dynamics. The show highlights how residents unite to stand by each other in the face of weird happenings. This representation is reminiscent of the tight-knit community spirit typical of the smaller towns of America, highlighting unity and the strength of coming together.

Entertainment The influence of pop culture Pop culture references are rampant throughout Stranger Things, highlighting America's love for movies, music, and games of the 1980s. From Dungeons & Dragons to cult classics like Ghostbusters, these elements show how pop culture defined lives and offered an escape to many Americans during this decade.

Family Family values under pressure The series delves into the intricacies of family dynamics under duress as the characters deal with supernatural problems along with their own. While reflecting old-school American family values, such as loyalty and perseverance, it also deals with issues like divorce or single parenthood—familiar territory for families across the length and breadth of America.