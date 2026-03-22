'Dhurandhar 2' OTT release date

When will Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' arrive on JioHotstar?

By Isha Sharma 01:44 pm Mar 22, 202601:44 pm

What's the story

The spy-thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been smashing box-office records since its release on March 19. After its theatrical run, it is likely to arrive on JioHotstar around May 22. However, the makers have yet to confirm the film's OTT release date. The film, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Gaurav Gera.