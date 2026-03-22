When will Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' arrive on JioHotstar?
What's the story
The spy-thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been smashing box-office records since its release on March 19. After its theatrical run, it is likely to arrive on JioHotstar around May 22. However, the makers have yet to confirm the film's OTT release date. The film, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Gaurav Gera.
Streaming deal
The first part is on Netflix
The streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 were reportedly acquired by JioHotstar for a whopping ₹150 crore. This is a departure from the first installment of the franchise, which is streaming on Netflix. The sequel explores the backstory of Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, showing how he became a ruthless spy.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar 2's box office collection
Dhurandhar 2 has been a commercial success, raking in ₹102.55 crore on its opening day (Thursday) and ₹80.72 crore on the second day (Friday). The Hindi version of the film contributed significantly to these earnings, with 71.3% occupancy on Day 1 and 62.7% on Day 2. It has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark globally.