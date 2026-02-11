When can we watch 'Stranger Things: First Shadow' on Netflix?

Netflix is currently filming the Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow for a future streaming release. This move will bring the theatrical part of the Stranger Things universe to digital audiences and capture the show's original Broadway cast in its current form. To facilitate this shoot, performances were canceled from February 10-14 but will resume on February 15.

Cast transition New cast to take over in late March The Broadway cast is led by Tony nominee Louis McCartney, who plays Henry Creel after originating the role in London's West End. A new ensemble will take over the production in late March, with Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel, Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby, and Matthew Erick White as James Hopper Jr.

Storyline What is 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' about? Written by Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a standalone prequel set in the hit series' universe. Set in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, it follows teenage Henry as his family seeks a fresh start. As strange occurrences plague the town, Henry grapples with the terrifying possibility of being linked to the encroaching darkness. It's based on a story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Trefry.

