Where the 'Stranger Things' cast is headed after the finale

What's next for your Hawkins favorites?

Joe Keery (Steve) jumps into Cold Storage as Travis Meacham this February.

Sadie Sink (Max) is set to play Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting theaters July 2026.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) leads Netflix's Just Picture It and Enola Holmes 3, plus takes on Prism as Cassie.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) returns for IT: Welcome to Derry and will host SNL in 2026, while Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) transforms into an elf for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.