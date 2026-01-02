Where the 'Stranger Things' cast is headed after the finale
Stranger Things just wrapped up its epic fifth and final season, but the story isn't over for its stars—or the franchise.
With new projects on the horizon, here's a quick look at what your favorite Hawkins crew is doing next.
What's next for your Hawkins favorites?
Joe Keery (Steve) jumps into Cold Storage as Travis Meacham this February.
Sadie Sink (Max) is set to play Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting theaters July 2026.
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) leads Netflix's Just Picture It and Enola Holmes 3, plus takes on Prism as Cassie.
Finn Wolfhard (Mike) returns for IT: Welcome to Derry and will host SNL in 2026, while Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) transforms into an elf for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.
Why does it matter?
The Stranger Things cast is leveling up—taking on big roles in Marvel movies, Netflix hits, and fantasy blockbusters.
Plus, there's still plenty of Upside Down energy ahead for fans who aren't ready to say goodbye just yet.