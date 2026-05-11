Where to watch Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' after theatrical run

The much-anticipated romantic musical, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will be released on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions . It marks the first collaboration between Panday and Lakshya. The digital release date has not been confirmed yet, but it's expected to stream within 45-60 days after its theatrical release.

Release schedule 'Chand Mera Dil' to avoid clash with 'Hai Jawani...' Chand Mera Dil was initially slated for a box-office clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. However, the latter has now moved its release date to June 5, while Chand Mera Dil will premiere on May 22. This decision has averted any potential competition between the two films.

Music release Music of 'Chand Mera Dil' already out The makers of Chand Mera Dil have already released three songs from the film's music album. Apart from its title track, the album also features Aitbaar and Khasiyat. Faheem Abdullah, who sang the title track, said he was drawn to it because of the "delicate innocence" portrayed in the film. He said, "I wanted my voice to mirror that intimacy, carrying warmth, honesty and a deeply personal emotion that connects with every listener."

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