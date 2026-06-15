'Gadar' turns 25: Where to stream Sunny Deol's classic
What's the story
The iconic Bollywood film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Monday. The blockbuster is streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video, allowing a new generation of viewers to experience the film that became one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema history.
Film highlights
Film's story and historical backdrop
Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar stars Deol, Patel, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and follows Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakina (Patel), a Muslim woman from a powerful family. Its blend of romance, family drama, action, and patriotism made it a cult classic.
Film legacy
Cultural impact and legacy of 'Gadar'
Released alongside another classic, Lagaan, Gadar reportedly became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001 and one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema history. Its popularity extended beyond theaters with television screenings and home-video releases. The film's music, including songs such as Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Udja Kale Kawan, and Musafir Jaane Wale, also contributed to its enduring success. It spawned a sequel, Gadar 2, in 2023.