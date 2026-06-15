'Gadar' turns 25: Where to stream Sunny Deol's classic

Film legacy

Cultural impact and legacy of 'Gadar'

Released alongside another classic, Lagaan, Gadar reportedly became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001 and one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema history. Its popularity extended beyond theaters with television screenings and home-video releases. The film's music, including songs such as Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Udja Kale Kawan, and Musafir Jaane Wale, also contributed to its enduring success. It spawned a sequel, Gadar 2, in 2023.