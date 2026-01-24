Where to watch Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' after theatrical run

The third installment of the Mardaani franchise will hit theaters on January 30, 2026. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani, a fearless cop who takes on powerful criminals to protect the innocent. The first two films were critically acclaimed for their strong performances and hard-hitting narratives about human trafficking and child exploitation.

Mukerji's statement

Mukerji on the harrowing case that shaped the franchise

Speaking about the film, Mukerji recently told Bollywood Hungama, "The first part... you all must be aware of the Nirbhaya case, which kind of shook the entire nation at that point in time." She further emphasized that Mardaani was never intended to be a franchise but shaped up a response to the collective anger and grief felt by the team. The upcoming installment also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.