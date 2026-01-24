Where to watch Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' after theatrical run
What's the story
The action-thriller Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. The film will premiere on the global streaming platform on March 27, 2026, following an eight-week window post its release, according to OTTPlay. This installment is reportedly the darkest yet in the series and features Shivani Roy taking on a beggar mafia in a gritty and socially relevant narrative.
Release date
'Mardaani 3' to release in theaters on January 30
The third installment of the Mardaani franchise will hit theaters on January 30, 2026. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani, a fearless cop who takes on powerful criminals to protect the innocent. The first two films were critically acclaimed for their strong performances and hard-hitting narratives about human trafficking and child exploitation.
Mukerji's statement
Mukerji on the harrowing case that shaped the franchise
Speaking about the film, Mukerji recently told Bollywood Hungama, "The first part... you all must be aware of the Nirbhaya case, which kind of shook the entire nation at that point in time." She further emphasized that Mardaani was never intended to be a franchise but shaped up a response to the collective anger and grief felt by the team. The upcoming installment also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.