Where to watch Rashmika-Vijay's 'Ranabaali' after theatrical run

The much-anticipated period action drama Ranabaali, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda , will reportedly be released on Netflix after its theatrical run. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in 19th-century India. Deverakonda plays a freedom fighter while Mandanna plays a pivotal character named Jayamma. Ranabaali is scheduled to hit theaters on September 11, 2026.

Film's premise Exploring the horrors of British colonial rule in India Ranabaali is set in 19th-century India during British rule. The film will reportedly explore the horrors of a dark chapter in history, including violence, loss of life, and wealth looted during colonial rule. Reports suggest that nearly 100 million deaths and $45 trillion worth of wealth were plundered during this period.

Multilingual release Multilingual film to be released in several Indian languages Ranabaali will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. This multilingual release strategy is expected to make the film accessible to a wider audience across different regions. The drama also features Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. Ajay-Atul has composed the music for the film, which was shot using traditional filmmaking techniques. The project marks the third collaboration between newlyweds Mandanna and Deverakonda after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

