Where to watch 'Stalking Samantha: 13 years of terror'
The new three-part docuseries, Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror, drops on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) in India on August 19, 2025.
It follows Samantha Stites's real-life experience with a stalker, Christopher Thomas, whose obsession spanned from 2011 and led to her abduction in 2022.
How the show was made
The show uses police interviews, bunker surveillance footage, and videos from Thomas's phone to piece together the story.
For the first time, Stites herself narrates what she went through—joined by law enforcement and friends—to highlight how stalking impacts victims mentally and emotionally, the hurdles police face in these cases, and her journey toward justice.
Streaming details
In India, all episodes will be available exclusively on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) starting August 19, 2025.