'Survivor 50' contestants join 'The White Lotus' Season 4
What's the story
Kamilla Karthigesu and Charlie Davis, contestants from Survivor 50, will make appearances in the fourth season of HBO's hit show The White Lotus, confirmed Deadline. The announcement came during the live finale of Survivor Season 50, with creator Mike White appearing remotely from France, where the upcoming season is currently being filmed. This isn't the first time White has cast Survivor contestants; previous seasons have also seen cameo roles by Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay.
Season details
Season set against backdrop of Cannes Film Festival
The fourth season of The White Lotus is currently being shot in France, with reports suggesting the story will unfold across the French Riviera and Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival. Like previous installments, the new season will center on affluent guests and resort employees as their lives intertwine amid themes of privilege, desire, ambition, and personal turmoil at another lavish White Lotus property.
Cast and themes
Meet the cast of 'The White Lotus' S04
The upcoming season of The White Lotus has an ensemble cast including Laura Dern, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, Vincent Cassel, Rosie Perez, and Heather Graham. David Bernad, the executive producer of the show, said, "It really examines the things we value as people and what is attractive to us, and how fame can be corrosive and dictate your choices in life."