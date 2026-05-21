Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu to make appearances in Season 4

'Survivor 50' contestants join 'The White Lotus' Season 4

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:30 pm May 21, 202605:30 pm

What's the story

Kamilla Karthigesu and Charlie Davis, contestants from Survivor 50, will make appearances in the fourth season of HBO's hit show The White Lotus, confirmed Deadline. The announcement came during the live finale of Survivor Season 50, with creator Mike White appearing remotely from France, where the upcoming season is currently being filmed. This isn't the first time White has cast Survivor contestants; previous seasons have also seen cameo roles by Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay.