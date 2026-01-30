Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina join 'The White Lotus' S04
HBO's popular series The White Lotus has announced the addition of three new cast members for its upcoming fourth season. Actors Chris Messina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Marissa Long will be joining the show. While Bonham Carter and Messina were earlier reported to be in talks for roles this season, their participation has now been confirmed by HBO Max via X. The White Lotus Season 4 will be set in France, with locations including Paris and the French Riviera.
Bonham Carter and Messina's notable past roles
Bonham Carter has earned two Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actress for The King's Speech and Best Actress for The Wings of the Dove. She is also a nine-time Golden Globe nominee, with nods for Sweeney Todd and two seasons of The Crown. Meanwhile, Messina is known for his roles in TV shows like The Mindy Project, Sharp Objects, and Based on a True Story. The show is created by Mike White, who also writes, directs, and executive produces.
Reservations confirmed.— HBO Max (@hbomax) January 29, 2026
Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka are headed to #TheWhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/vx8TjhuoZH
'The White Lotus' S04: Plot details remain under wraps
Despite the new cast additions, not much is known about the upcoming season's plot. However, it has been confirmed that part of the filming will take place at Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint-Tropez. The first three seasons unfolded at luxurious beachside resorts in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand, respectively. The show has received over 60 Emmy nominations since its debut in 2021 and has won awards for stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.