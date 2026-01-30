Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina join 'The White Lotus' S04

Bonham Carter has earned two Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actress for The King's Speech and Best Actress for The Wings of the Dove. She is also a nine-time Golden Globe nominee, with nods for Sweeney Todd and two seasons of The Crown. Meanwhile, Messina is known for his roles in TV shows like The Mindy Project, Sharp Objects, and Based on a True Story. The show is created by Mike White, who also writes, directs, and executive produces.

Secrecy maintained

'The White Lotus' S04: Plot details remain under wraps

Despite the new cast additions, not much is known about the upcoming season's plot. However, it has been confirmed that part of the filming will take place at Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint-Tropez. The first three seasons unfolded at luxurious beachside resorts in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand, respectively. The show has received over 60 Emmy nominations since its debut in 2021 and has won awards for stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.