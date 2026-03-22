Who is 'Dhurandhar 2' actor Udaybir Sandhu? Hockey career, more Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

Udaybir Sandhu, once a national-level hockey player, is grabbing attention for his role as Gurbaaz Singh (aka Pinda) in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, which released on March 19.

Playing both a friend and rival to Ranveer Singh's character, Sandhu transformed himself by gaining and losing 15kg to portray Pinda at different ages.

The film has already made waves at the box office, crossing ₹352.54 crore net in three days.