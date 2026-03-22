Who is 'Dhurandhar 2' actor Udaybir Sandhu? Hockey career, more
Udaybir Sandhu, once a national-level hockey player, is grabbing attention for his role as Gurbaaz Singh (aka Pinda) in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, which released on March 19.
Playing both a friend and rival to Ranveer Singh's character, Sandhu transformed himself by gaining and losing 15kg to portray Pinda at different ages.
The film has already made waves at the box office, crossing ₹352.54 crore net in three days.
From hockey to acting: Sandhu's journey
Sandhu started out representing Punjab in national hockey before jumping into acting.
He debuted in Akshay Kumar's Gold, even coaching co-stars on hockey, and later appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila and Shehnaaz Gill's Ikk Kudi.
He's also worked as a model in India and South Africa.
Sandhu's impact on social media and beyond
Sandhu isn't just acting. He connects with fans too.
His line Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi? from Dhurandhar 2 has stayed with audiences who've watched the film.
With over 42,000 Instagram followers and roles that blend sports with cinema, he's someone worth watching if you're into fresh faces shaking up Bollywood.