Padma Awards 2026: Who is Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai?
What's the story
The Government of India announced the recipients of the Padma Awards 2026 in January. Now, they are gearing up for the official ceremony on May 25. In the long list of awardees is an eminent personality from Gujarat, a renowned dholak player, Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, also known as Haji Ramakadu. Kasambhai, with a career spanning over six decades, was chosen for the Padma Shri award for his contributions to art.
Kasambhai's achievement
Kasambhai has played in many charity events
Kasambhai has performed at thousands of Gujarati folk events and bhajans, including over 3,000 programs across Gujarat to raise funds for building cowsheds. Hailing from Junagadh, Gujarat, Kasambhai remained deeply grounded despite earning global recognition, mentoring young artists free of cost, and performing at charity events. After news of his award win became public, Kasambhai told reporters, "I am extremely happy to receive this award. I have no words to describe my feelings."
Kasambhai's career
'I have played for many famous artists...'
Kasambhai continued, "Today, I received the fruits of my hard work of nearly six decades." "I have been playing dholak for many years. I have played for many famous artists, including Diwaliben Bhil, Osman Mir, and Kirtidan Gadhvi." "Apart from live performances, I did studio recording for many private albums and Gujarati movies too."
#PeoplesPadma
What is People's Padma?
Kasambhai's win comes after the government introduced the "People's Padma" initiative. Its purpose is to promote greater inclusivity by encouraging public and self-nominations for grassroots achievers. In 2026, other recipients under the initiative included Anke Gowda, Dr. Armida Fernandez, and Tripti Mukherjee, all of whom were also awarded the Padma Shri.