Who is Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, the Padma Shri recipient

Padma Awards 2026: Who is Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai?

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:10 pm May 22, 202602:10 pm

What's the story

The Government of India announced the recipients of the Padma Awards 2026 in January. Now, they are gearing up for the official ceremony on May 25. In the long list of awardees is an eminent personality from Gujarat, a renowned dholak player, Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, also known as Haji Ramakadu. Kasambhai, with a career spanning over six decades, was chosen for the Padma Shri award for his contributions to art.