Who is Anke Gowda? Find out amid Padma Shri honor

Anke Gowda is a retired sugar factory worker from Karnataka who has spent over five decades amassing an incredible collection of two million books. His library, located in Pandavapura, Mandya district, is open to anyone who wishes to borrow and read. Gowda was announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Shri award for his exceptional contribution to promoting literacy in January. Now Gowda is set to receive the honor at the official ceremony on May 25.

Library details Unorganized library Gowda's library is not your typical organized space. It doesn't have a librarian, and books are piled on shelves and floors in an unorganized manner. The collection continues to grow, with around 8,00,000 books still waiting to be unpacked from sacks outside the library. Despite its chaotic appearance, regular visitors navigate the library with ease, often relying on Gowda's expertise to locate any book they need.

Early life 'We never got books to read...' Gowda, who's in his 70s now, grew up in a farming family where books were considered a luxury. He told the BBC, "We never got books to read, but I was always curious about them. I kept thinking that I should read, gather books and gain knowledge." His interest in reading about Indian freedom fighters and spiritual leaders inspired him to create a library that could benefit students in rural communities.

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Financial challenges Building the collection After finishing school, Gowda worked as a bus conductor before pursuing higher education after a former teacher encouraged him to keep studying. He spent two-thirds of his salary on books while working at the Pandavapura sugar factory. To supplement his income, he raised cows for milk and worked as an insurance agent. Despite these efforts, he struggled to find space for his growing collection of around 50,000 books at that time.

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Community impact How the library was established Support arrived when a few of his friends met the late liquor baron Hari Khoday. Gowda told the outlet, "Then he asked me what I needed...I told him I didn't want any money for myself. My only request was that he build a library." Khoday funded the construction of a large building that later became part of Gowda's 15,800 sq ft library. Years later, former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy sanctioned funds for two additional structures after visiting the facility.