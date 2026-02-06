Who is Reble: Rapper making waves in Bollywood Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Daiaphi Lamare, aka Reble, is a 24-year-old (as of February 2026) rapper from Meghalaya who's making her mark in Bollywood.

She started rapping at 10 and first appeared as Daya in 2018 before rebranding as Reble with her single BAD in 2019.