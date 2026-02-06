Who is Reble: Rapper making waves in Bollywood
Daiaphi Lamare, aka Reble, is a 24-year-old (as of February 2026) rapper from Meghalaya who's making her mark in Bollywood.
She started rapping at 10 and first appeared as Daya in 2018 before rebranding as Reble with her single BAD in 2019.
'Dhurandhar' marks Reble's 1st Hindi film
Reble's rap verses are turning heads on the Dhurandhar soundtrack, which released in December 2025.
Her tracks Run Down the City - Monica and Naal Nachna blend classic vibes with fresh energy alongside stars like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt.
Reble's mission: Uplifting Northeast India's music scene
Before Dhurandhar, Reble contributed to Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and released singles like Terror (year not specified), Set It Off (year not specified), and New Riot (2025).
She's passionate about bringing Northeast India's voice into mainstream music.