Basil Joseph to play Rajinikanth's son in 'Thalaivar173'?

Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph may play the son of superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar173 , reported IANS. The movie, directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, has generated immense curiosity among fans and cinephiles alike. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Co-star speculation Priyanka Arul Mohan also in talks for film In addition to Joseph, rumors are also swirling that actor Priyanka Arul Mohan may play a pivotal role in the film. However, these speculations remain unconfirmed by the production team. The film is expected to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer and will go on floors in mid-April this year.

Director's assurance Chakravarthy's promise to 'Thalaivar' fans Chakravarthy, while attending the pre-release event of Soundarya Rajinikanth's movie With Love, had promised Rajinikanth's fans and family that they would be satisfied after watching Thalaivar173. He said, "I want to say only one thing with love. As a fan of Thalaivar, I want to tell the fans of Thalaivar and his family...you will be walking out with satisfaction."

