Who was Talay Riley? Singer-songwriter stabbed to death at 35
What's the story
Talay Riley, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who worked with artists like Usher, Nick Jonas, and Dua Lipa, was fatally stabbed in London on June 5. He was 35. The news of his death was confirmed by London's Metropolitan Police. Born Mark Orabiyi, he was pronounced dead on the morning of June 5 by paramedics who responded to an emergency call.
Career highlights
His career as a songwriter and achievements
Born on July 10, 1990, in London, Riley started his songwriting career around 2009. By 2013-15, he began writing music for artists like Iggy Azalea, Usher, Jonas, Pentatonix, and Chris Brown. Notably, Britney Spears recorded his song Clumsy for her 2016 album Glory, while Lipa recorded Last Dance that same year for her self-titled debut album. He won a Grammy Award for writing H.E.R.'s song Lights On from her Grammy-winning self-titled debut album in 2017.
Ongoing investigation
Everything we know about the case
Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation into Riley's death, said in a statement, "This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts remain with Mark's family and loved ones." She appealed to anyone in the area at the time of the incident, which occured at a residential property in the Silvertown district of East London, to speak to the police. Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder, but two were released later.
Family statement
'We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit'
Riley's family released a statement through the Metropolitan Police, saying, "Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him." "We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives," it added. The investigation into Riley's death is ongoing, with police continuing to appeal for witnesses and seek footage from the area.