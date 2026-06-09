Who was Talay Riley? Singer-songwriter stabbed to death at 35

Ongoing investigation

Everything we know about the case

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation into Riley's death, said in a statement, "This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts remain with Mark's family and loved ones." She appealed to anyone in the area at the time of the incident, which occured at a residential property in the Silvertown district of East London, to speak to the police. Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder, but two were released later.