Aamir reveals 'PK' was modified due to similarities with 'OMG'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he and director Rajkumar Hirani were "not totally happy" with their 2014 sci-fi satirical film, PK. In an interview with Variety India, Khan said they had to modify the second half of the movie because "some of the themes were similar" to those in Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal 's 2012 film Oh My God! (OMG).

Script changes 'The themes were kind of similar' Khan said, "In case of PK, which was a huge success, both Raju and I were not really fully happy with the film." "Because originally, he had written a different script. And the second half was slightly different from what we had made." "But there was another film that came out just before us called OMG - Oh My God! and the themes were kind of similar."

Film's success 'Luckily, the film worked' Khan further explained that although the plot of PK was different from OMG, some themes were similar. "Raju was very adamant that we must change our second half, and we did, and the film was also a success," he said. "But before the release, Raju and I discussed how we were not totally happy with the film, but how this was the best we could have done." "Luckily, the film worked, and it was a big success."

Advertisement

Film's impact 'PK' cast and box-office record Directed by Hirani, PK also starred Anushka Sharma, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release and held this record until it was surpassed by Dangal two years later and subsequently by Baahubali 2.

Advertisement