Why are villagers from Madurai protesting against 'Jana Nayagan'?

The upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan , starring Thalapathy Vijay , has run into a new controversy. Villagers from Usilampatti in Madurai district have protested against the movie's release, claiming that their village name has been misrepresented in the film. The residents of Papapatti and nearby areas raised black flags outside their homes as a mark of protest, per Times of India. The issue has now gained attention, adding to the film's existing challenges ahead of its release.

Protest details Villagers demand public apology from director, lead actor The villagers were reportedly upset with the depiction of their village's history and events in Jana Nayagan. They have demanded a public apology from the director and lead actor, as well as the removal of the offending scenes from the film. The protestors also raised concerns about how their village has been portrayed in films over time.

Film challenges Film's release delayed due to certification issues Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was originally scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release. However, it has been delayed due to certification issues. The film also faced a pre-premiere leak that resulted in arrests and police action against the culprits. After these setbacks, producers are now hoping for a May 8 release.

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