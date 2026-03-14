Why choreographer-director Farah Khan once called Akshaye Khanna 'difficult'

Khanna was tough to work with in the 1990s

In the 1990s, Farah worked with Khanna on a couple of films and found him tough to work with, partly because he was dealing with hair loss and often seemed irritable.

Things changed after they worked together again in Dil Chahta Hai: Khanna had grown more comfortable, relaxed, and even outdanced his co-stars.

They later worked together again, and she praised his recent performances as well.