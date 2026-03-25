Why 'Dhurandhar 2' doesn't have a song like 'Shararat' Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to Dhurandhar (Part one), which featured the song Shararat, takes a different route: it omits a celebratory song like Shararat.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly explained that the film is all about tension and storytelling, so adding musical numbers would have broken its intense vibe.

He shared that the whole film is tense so if we had added songs it would have disturbed the flow.