Why 'Dhurandhar 2' doesn't have a song like 'Shararat'
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to Dhurandhar (Part one), which featured the song Shararat, takes a different route: it omits a celebratory song like Shararat.
Choreographer Vijay Ganguly explained that the film is all about tension and storytelling, so adding musical numbers would have broken its intense vibe.
He shared that the whole film is tense so if we had added songs it would have disturbed the flow.
Director Aditya Dhar wanted to keep things fresh
Director Aditya Dhar wanted to keep things fresh by focusing on story over traditional marketing or song sequences.
Ranveer Singh is featured, and his performance in this revenge-driven drama has been getting a lot of praise since its release.