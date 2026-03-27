Why 'Dhurandhar's Manav Gohil said yes to the role instantly Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Manav Gohil landed the role of Sushant Bansal in Dhurandhar in a pretty unexpected way, he got the offer while vacationing in Mussoorie, and didn't even have to audition.

He said yes on the spot, even though he hadn't seen the script yet, and later shared his excitement about working with director Aditya Dhar.