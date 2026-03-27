Why 'Dhurandhar's Manav Gohil said yes to the role instantly
Entertainment
Manav Gohil landed the role of Sushant Bansal in Dhurandhar in a pretty unexpected way, he got the offer while vacationing in Mussoorie, and didn't even have to audition.
He said yes on the spot, even though he hadn't seen the script yet, and later shared his excitement about working with director Aditya Dhar.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Dhurandhar 2'
The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, dropped on March 19 and is already a big hit.
Ranveer Singh stars as Hamza Ali Mazari, with R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt also in key roles.
The story dives into major events like the 2001 Parliament attack and Mumbai's 26/11 attacks.