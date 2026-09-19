Why did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski 'drift apart'?
What's the story
Hollywood actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski recently announced their separation after nearly a decade of marriage. The couple, who eloped in 2017, share two kids: daughter Nina (9) and son Thomas (5). An insider told the Daily Mail that the pair had "drifted apart" due to Seyfried's busy acting schedule. "Thomas, for the past few years, was left at home with the kids, so he worked less and less. The dynamic shifted."
Career impact
Sadoski was 'isolated' during the relationship
The source further claimed that Seyfried, known for her roles in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia!, became "the worker bee of the family."
Meanwhile, Sadoski was taking care of their young kids on a farm in upstate New York.
"He was isolated," the insider added.
"It's not the best feeling for a man, especially for someone like Thomas, who is a very good actor and respected in the theater world and in TV, he had a big career."
Relationship dynamics
More 'friends than lovers' over the past year
The source also revealed that the couple had been "more friends than lovers" over the past year.
"They have drifted apart, but the friendship is still there."
"They will always be close because of the children."
The insider also claimed that Seyfried and Sadoski split at least six months ago amid a "gradual decline" in their relationship.
Separation announcement
'We've got each other forever'
On Tuesday, the couple confirmed their separation after nine years of marriage.
In a joint statement to PEOPLE, they said, "We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit."
They added that "We've got each other forever, and it's GOOD."
Despite the breakup, the source claimed that they've "kept things very civil."