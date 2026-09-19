Why did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski 'drift apart'?

The source further claimed that Seyfried, known for her roles in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia!, became "the worker bee of the family."

Meanwhile, Sadoski was taking care of their young kids on a farm in upstate New York.

"He was isolated," the insider added.

"It's not the best feeling for a man, especially for someone like Thomas, who is a very good actor and respected in the theater world and in TV, he had a big career."