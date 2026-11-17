Why 'Gondhal' director rejected OTT offers
What's the story
Santosh Davakhar, the director of Gondhal, has turned down multiple OTT offers for his film. The Marathi thriller is India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. Speaking to Mid-Day, Davakhar said that viewers should watch it in theaters and not on OTT platforms. "You can't have that experience on OTT or TV," he added.
Theatrical release
'Gondhal' was re-released in theaters
Davakhar said, "Offers can't motivate you. After the Oscar selection, we had some OTT offers, but right now we're not ready for it."
As part of its Oscar campaign, Gondhal has been re-released in theaters, so cinephiles can catch it on the big screen.
It stars Ishita Deshmukh and Yogesh Sohoni.
Plot
This is what happens in the film
Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal explores a dark web of obsession and betrayal over the course of one night.
The story follows Suman, a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage. To escape, she exploits her lover Sarjerao's obsessive devotion to the gondhal, a traditional overnight folk ritual.