K-pop controversy: Why was NewJeans member sued for $30M?

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean music label Ador has filed a lawsuit against NewJeans member Danielle Marsh, a family member, and former CEO Min Hee-jin. The lawsuit seeks $30 million in damages and is part of a contract breach penalty. This legal action comes after a year-long feud between the label and the popular K-pop group.

Allegations Ador accuses Marsh and her family member of 'manipulation' Ador has accused Marsh, her family member, and Min of presenting "distorted" information, claiming they "bear significant responsibility" for the fallout between the agency and NewJeans. The lawsuit comes after a dramatic fallout with Ador in 2024, which was sparked by the controversial dismissal of former CEO Min, a mentor to NewJeans.

Previous accusations NewJeans previously accused Ador of 'mistreatment' NewJeans had previously accused Ador of "mistreatment" and "deliberate miscommunications and manipulation." The group announced they would leave the agency, but Ador launched a lawsuit blocking their departure. In October 2025, a district court ruled that NewJeans must honor their contract with the label until 2029.

Contract termination Ador terminated Marsh's contract and filed lawsuit On Monday, Ador announced it had terminated Marsh's contract and would be taking legal action against her, her family member, and Min. However, the statement did not mention a lawsuit against Marsh herself, only stating that Ador decided it was difficult to continue working with her. The statement named two other NewJeans members: Hanni, who decided to remain with the label after "extended conversations," and Minji, who is still in "ongoing conversations" with the agency.