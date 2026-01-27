'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan returns for 15-day patchwork shoot
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned to the sets of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, for a 15-day patchwork shoot. The film's production was initially wrapped up in December. However, the actor and director Apoorva Lakhia have decided to add a few new scenes to enhance the narrative's impact, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Actor's dedication
'The additional filming happened because...'
The source further revealed, "The patchwork was always intended to be done." "The additional filming happened because the makers and Salman realized that those scenes are crucial to the narrative and that they would add to the impact." "Salman doesn't want to leave any stone unturned and wants to ensure that Battle of Galwan turns out to be a great experience for the viewers."
Film information
'Battle of Galwan' release date and cast details
The source also assured, "Thankfully, the makers also have time...They are confident that the final product will be ready well before its scheduled release on April 17." The film, which stars Chitrangda Singh alongside Khan, is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022). It recreates the June 15, 2020, clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley, which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.