Why Ravi Kishan said yes to Netflix comedy 'Maa Behen'

Character details

Kishan praised the film's authentic representation of small-town North India

Kishan, who plays a middle-aged man infatuated with his neighbor, Rekha (Dixit), said the film's portrayal of North Indian small-town life was spot on. "I know these areas. The small-town humor has been missing from Hindi cinema, and when [Bollywood] depicts it, it feels a little fake." "You can't fool me when it comes to this world." He also praised Dixit's discipline, saying she would always be on set by 6:00am and was present at every moment.