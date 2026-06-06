Why Ravi Kishan said yes to Netflix comedy 'Maa Behen'
What's the story
Ravi Kishan recently opened up about his role in the Netflix film Maa Behen. The actor was particularly impressed by the authentic representation of small-town North India and his character, Gupta Ji. He also spoke highly of co-star Madhuri Dixit's professionalism, describing her as calm, punctual, and dedicated on set. "Even after doing so many films, I had never played a character like Gupta ji before," he told Mid-Day.
Character details
Kishan praised the film's authentic representation of small-town North India
Kishan, who plays a middle-aged man infatuated with his neighbor, Rekha (Dixit), said the film's portrayal of North Indian small-town life was spot on. "I know these areas. The small-town humor has been missing from Hindi cinema, and when [Bollywood] depicts it, it feels a little fake." "You can't fool me when it comes to this world." He also praised Dixit's discipline, saying she would always be on set by 6:00am and was present at every moment.
Co-star experiences
The dark comedy also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga
Kishan also spoke about his experiences with co-stars who weren't as professional as Dixit. "I have many stories of co-stars, who aren't like that. If provoked, I will give names," he laughed. Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni and written by Pooja Tolani, features a stellar cast including Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. The film is a dark comedy about a widow who discovers her neighbor dead inside her kitchen and seeks her daughters' help to hide the body.