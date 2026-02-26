Here's why Rohan Sippy has been thanked in 'Do Deewane...'
What's the story
The recently released film Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, has been receiving appreciation from the audience. However, viewers were left puzzled by the special thanks to filmmaker Rohan Sippy in the opening disclaimer. The only apparent connection between Sippy and the movie is that it was also shot during Mumbai's monsoon season, like his popular film Bluffmaster (2005).
Filmmaker's insight
This is what Sippy said
Bollywood Hungama spoke to Sippy, who revealed that he was initially set to produce a film that eventually became Love Per Square Foot (2018). "One of the titles I had registered for that film was Do Deewane Sheher Mein." "Then, I got a call from Prerna Singh, who works with Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She asked me about the title, and we told them that we are no longer using it." So, the team was expressing their gratitude.
Film details
More about 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' and Bhansali's upcoming film
Do Deewane Seher Mein revolves around two people from different backgrounds who fall in love after meeting through an arranged marriage setup. Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently working on his ambitious project Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. He celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and reports emerged on Wednesday that he had suffered a heart attack. His team quickly released a statement that clarified, "Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine."