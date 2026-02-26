LOADING...
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is currently running in theaters

Here's why Rohan Sippy has been thanked in 'Do Deewane...'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 26, 2026
05:41 pm
What's the story

The recently released film Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, has been receiving appreciation from the audience. However, viewers were left puzzled by the special thanks to filmmaker Rohan Sippy in the opening disclaimer. The only apparent connection between Sippy and the movie is that it was also shot during Mumbai's monsoon season, like his popular film Bluffmaster (2005).

Filmmaker's insight

This is what Sippy said

Bollywood Hungama spoke to Sippy, who revealed that he was initially set to produce a film that eventually became Love Per Square Foot (2018). "One of the titles I had registered for that film was Do Deewane Sheher Mein." "Then, I got a call from Prerna Singh, who works with Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She asked me about the title, and we told them that we are no longer using it." So, the team was expressing their gratitude.

Film details

More about 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' and Bhansali's upcoming film

Do Deewane Seher Mein revolves around two people from different backgrounds who fall in love after meeting through an arranged marriage setup. Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently working on his ambitious project Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. He celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and reports emerged on Wednesday that he had suffered a heart attack. His team quickly released a statement that clarified, "Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine."

