Sonakshi reveals Shatrughan Sinha might not return to films
What's the story
Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed that her father, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, has no plans to return to films anytime soon. Speaking to News18, she said that he is currently focused on his political career as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Asansol constituency for AITC. "Right now, he's too busy with his politics, and I think he has made that whole transition very beautifully," she said. "He's happy wherever he is and with what he's doing."
Career path
Shatrughan never interfered with Sinha's career
Sinha made her film debut with Dabangg in 2010. The film was led by Salman Khan. Despite being a well-known actor-producer, Shatrughan never interfered with her career. "He has never told me that he wants to produce a film for me," she revealed. The veteran actor last appeared on screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.
Parenting approach
Sinha on her father's different parenting style
Sinha also spoke about her father's parenting style, saying it was different from the typical tough-love approach. "Tough fathers make really resilient and strong daughters. My dad, on the other hand, has always been very soft on me but very, very honest too." "But his main thing has been that I'll have to prove myself on my own. His approach might have been different, but I think that always works in creating a strong and independent woman," she said.
Industry insights
On nepotism and recent project
Sinha also shared her thoughts on nepotism, saying that it's a natural phenomenon. "I can't grouse or hold a grudge against that person because his way to that opportunity is much easier than mine." "I don't think that nepotism is a topic that deserves so much attention from people," she said. Meanwhile, she is currently seen in the Amazon Prime Video movie System, where actor-director Ashutosh Gowariker plays her father.