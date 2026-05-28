Sonakshi reveals Shatrughan Sinha might not return to films

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed that her father, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha , has no plans to return to films anytime soon. Speaking to News18, she said that he is currently focused on his political career as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Asansol constituency for AITC. "Right now, he's too busy with his politics, and I think he has made that whole transition very beautifully," she said. "He's happy wherever he is and with what he's doing."

Career path Shatrughan never interfered with Sinha's career Sinha made her film debut with Dabangg in 2010. The film was led by Salman Khan. Despite being a well-known actor-producer, Shatrughan never interfered with her career. "He has never told me that he wants to produce a film for me," she revealed. The veteran actor last appeared on screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Parenting approach Sinha on her father's different parenting style Sinha also spoke about her father's parenting style, saying it was different from the typical tough-love approach. "Tough fathers make really resilient and strong daughters. My dad, on the other hand, has always been very soft on me but very, very honest too." "But his main thing has been that I'll have to prove myself on my own. His approach might have been different, but I think that always works in creating a strong and independent woman," she said.

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