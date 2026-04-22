'A close friend said...': Why Vikram Bhatt changed 'Haunted' title

Vikram Bhatt , the director behind Haunted 3D (2011), has revealed why he changed the title of his upcoming film in the franchise to Haunted - Echoes Of The Past . Earlier, it was called Haunted - Ghosts Of The Past. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said that a friend's suggestion led to this decision due to superstitions associated with the word "ghost."

Title change 'The 'Haunted' films are not just about ghosts' Bhatt explained, "The Haunted films are not just about ghosts. At its heart, it's a poignant love story." He added that the film's delay and his personal troubles led to the title change. "A very close friend of mine said that this is probably happening due to the word 'Ghost' in the title. He told me, 'Title mein se Ghost ko hata do.' I told him, 'Theek hai. Hata dete hai (smiles).'"

Superstitions Bhatt on AI motion poster Bhatt further said, "I never believed in such things until now. Also, you can't make a ghost film without believing in superstition (laughs)." The director also addressed criticism over the use of AI in the film's motion poster, saying that while this is how motion posters are designed, there is no AI used in the actual movie.

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