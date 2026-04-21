Vikram Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D' arrives this June

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit are reuniting for a new horror film, Haunted 3D. The duo has now unveiled the motion poster for the movie and announced its release date as June 12, 2026. The news was shared by Pandit on social media , where he also teased the film's eerie motion poster.

Teaser details Here's what the motion poster reveals The motion poster of Haunted 3D gives a sneak peek into the film's spooky world without giving away too much about the plot. It starts with an image of a crystal ball that morphs into various haunting backgrounds, including grand mansions and ghostly figures hiding in the shadows. The teaser is designed to create suspense while keeping the storyline under wraps.

Film's journey Bhatt, Pandit reflect on their long-standing collaboration Speaking about the film, Pandit said, "Our association with Vikram Bhatt goes back to 1920, and our relationship with him is beyond just work. Haunted has turned out really well." Bhatt added, "Through the tough days of losing my mother and being incarcerated on a whim, Anand Pandit, the producer and a dear friend, stood by me. There was a time when I even asked him to release the film without me, but he refused. I want to thank Anandji..."

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