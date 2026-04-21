Vikram Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D' arrives this June
What's the story
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit are reuniting for a new horror film, Haunted 3D. The duo has now unveiled the motion poster for the movie and announced its release date as June 12, 2026. The news was shared by Pandit on social media, where he also teased the film's eerie motion poster.
Teaser details
Here's what the motion poster reveals
The motion poster of Haunted 3D gives a sneak peek into the film's spooky world without giving away too much about the plot. It starts with an image of a crystal ball that morphs into various haunting backgrounds, including grand mansions and ghostly figures hiding in the shadows. The teaser is designed to create suspense while keeping the storyline under wraps.
Film's journey
Bhatt, Pandit reflect on their long-standing collaboration
Speaking about the film, Pandit said, "Our association with Vikram Bhatt goes back to 1920, and our relationship with him is beyond just work. Haunted has turned out really well." Bhatt added, "Through the tough days of losing my mother and being incarcerated on a whim, Anand Pandit, the producer and a dear friend, stood by me. There was a time when I even asked him to release the film without me, but he refused. I want to thank Anandji..."
Film details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Haunted 3D'
The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey. It is presented by Pandit in association with Promoedge Media Pvt Ltd. It's produced by Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, and Sanjay Singh are the co-producers. Worldwide distribution will be done by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Notably, Bhatt was arrested last year in a ₹30cr fraud case; he received bail in February.