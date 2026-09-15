'Widow's Bay' wins 8, Hargitay hosts, Smart wins 5th 'Hacks'
The 78th Emmys just happened in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay (yep, from Law and Order: SVU) making history as the first woman to host in over a decade.
Widow's Bay, starring Matthew Rhys, scooped up eight awards in the pre-gala ceremonies.
Jean Smart grabbed her fifth straight Best Comedy Actress trophy for Hacks.
Parton tribute planned, 'The Pitt' leads
The Pitt scored big too, leading all shows with 25 nominations and picking up four awards like Best Casting.
Limited series DTF St Louis wasn't far behind, taking home six trophies.
The night also featured a planned tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton, with country singer Reba McEntire expected to sing one of Parton's songs, and some fun throwback moments with presenters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charlie's Angels.