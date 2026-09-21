Will Dhanush's 'OM' avoid clash with 'Jailer 2'?
What's the story
Tamil cinema is abuzz with excitement as two major films, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Dhanush's OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, were set to clash during the Durga Pooja weekend. However, recent reports suggest that the anticipated showdown may not happen after all. Jailer 2 has confirmed its release date as October 15 and has already started promoting the film aggressively, but the same isn't true for the Dhanush starrer.
Uncertainty looms
'OM's status still unclear amid 'Jailer 2' buzz
While Jailer 2 has locked in its release date, OM's status is still unclear. The film's posters indicate a release on October 16, but producers have yet to confirm this.
Additionally, there has been no promotional activity for the Dhanush-starrer. Industry insiders speculate, per Variety India, that OM may be pushed to November, with an official announcement still awaited.
Strategic advantage
'Jailer 2' dominates Tamil Nadu market ahead of clash
Jailer 2 has already sold its theatrical and other rights, giving it a significant edge over OM among Tamil Nadu exhibitors.
This means that exhibitors are willing to give Jailer 2 prime slots for screening.
Trade experts believe that the first film to control the narrative usually controls the weekend and screens.
On the other hand, OM's theatrical release date is still not finalized, as only its digital rights have been sold so far.
Box office strategy
Rajinikanth pushes for UA certificate for 'Jailer 2'
Despite Jailer 2 being reportedly extremely violent, Rajinikanth is apparently keen on getting a UA certificate for the film.
A UA rating could help attract family audiences and boost box office collections during the lucrative Pooja weekend.
The actor wants to avoid a repeat of his previous film Coolie, which received an A certificate and suffered at the box office as families stayed away.
Release schedule
Potential new release dates for 'OM'
A source has revealed that OM could now release on November 27 or December 2, with its OTT partner giving the go-ahead signal.
This would place the film three weeks after Diwali, a period dominated by big-budget epics like Ramayana and Suriya's Scene.
It would also leave a two-week gap before Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18.
Marketing strategy
Meanwhile, 'Jailer 2's promotional campaign goes into overdrive
Meanwhile, Sun Pictures has taken the promotional campaign for Jailer 2 to another level. Instead of just releasing character-introduction posters, the producers have opted for full-fledged character-introduction videos!
The first three reveals featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, and Vidya Balan have garnered millions of views and created a huge buzz. And these are not even the film's main leads!