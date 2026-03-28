Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to finally release in July?
What's the story
The release of Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has reportedly been pushed to July 2026. The film was initially set for a January 9 release but has since faced multiple postponements due to the makers' tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification. Due to the delays, Amazon Prime Video has reportedly withdrawn its OTT deal, and Phars Films has canceled its overseas distribution agreement with the production house, KVN Productions.
Distribution challenges
KVN Productions is currently busy with other films
In light of these withdrawals, KVN Productions is now seeking new distribution partners for both OTT and overseas markets. Industry insiders suggest that finalizing these deals will take time, resulting in the film's new release window. Notably, KVN Productions is currently busy with its upcoming projects: Yash's Toxic, releasing on June 4, 2026, and KD: The Devil, releasing on April 30, 2026. An official announcement about the movie's new release date is awaited.
Fan anticipation
Fans hope 'Jana Nayagan' issues are resolved
Vijay's fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the superstar's final film appearance, are hoping the issues will be resolved soon. The tentative July 2026 date marks yet another postponement for the highly anticipated project, which has faced an unprecedented series of delays. The socio-political movie is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles.