Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to finally release in July?

Distribution challenges

KVN Productions is currently busy with other films

In light of these withdrawals, KVN Productions is now seeking new distribution partners for both OTT and overseas markets. Industry insiders suggest that finalizing these deals will take time, resulting in the film's new release window. Notably, KVN Productions is currently busy with its upcoming projects: Yash's Toxic, releasing on June 4, 2026, and KD: The Devil, releasing on April 30, 2026. An official announcement about the movie's new release date is awaited.