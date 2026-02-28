'Will you stay at home?' Seema Pahwa asks 'Assi' viewers Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Seema Pahwa, a cast member in Assi, is encouraging everyone to check out the film headlined by Taapsee Pannu in theaters.

Despite a strong cast and powerful story, the movie hasn't drawn big crowds since its February 20 release.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, she asked, "I just wanted to ask, will you stay at home or will you go to the hall to watch the film? You won't go, right? Mujhe pata tha."