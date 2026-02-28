'Will you stay at home?' Seema Pahwa asks 'Assi' viewers
Seema Pahwa, a cast member in Assi, is encouraging everyone to check out the film headlined by Taapsee Pannu in theaters.
Despite a strong cast and powerful story, the movie hasn't drawn big crowds since its February 20 release.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, she asked, "I just wanted to ask, will you stay at home or will you go to the hall to watch the film? You won't go, right? Mujhe pata tha."
Pahwa urged people to watch the film
Pahwa pushed back against people calling the film "depressing," urging viewers to give it a chance.
Starring Taapsee Pannu as a Delhi woman seeking justice after an assault, Assi dives into tough topics like victim-blaming and problems in the justice system.
Taapsee's posts on 'Assi'
Assi had premieres across six cities before hitting theaters and sparked conversations on social issues.
Taapsee also posted that while the film might make some uncomfortable, "you will remember it."
Reviews have been mixed—many praise its message and performances, though some find it heavy.