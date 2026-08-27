Williams channels Bullock's 1999 look at 'Practical Magic 2' premiere

At the photo call, Williams and King kept the throwback energy going in coordinated black outfits.

Williams even nodded to another classic Bullock look from 2006 with her dress, while her accessories were personal touches.

The duo shared at Teen Vogue Fest that Practical Magic 2 is all about celebrating late 1990s style, featuring custom costumes full of a lot of lace, ethereal, whimsical colors, and custom pieces.