Wilson criticizes Nolan film for missing 'The Odyssey' emotional core
Entertainment
Emily Wilson, known for her popular translation of The Odyssey, has called out Christopher Nolan's new film for missing the heart of Homer's story.
In a recent review, she said the movie lacks emotional depth and doesn't really capture Odysseus's complicated character.
She also felt the gods' roles weren't handled well.
Wilson praises Damon, criticizes Odysseus motives
Wilson pointed out that Odysseus's motivations aren't clear and there aren't enough personal moments, and that the food looks horrible.
Still, she encouraged people to see the film for its take on war and deception and praised Matt Damon as Odysseus and Zendaya in a goddess-inspired role.
Up next, Wilson is releasing a new translation with extra notes, plus an essay collection about translating ancient stories for today.