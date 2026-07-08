Wilson headlines Malayalam 'Dose' psychological thriller streaming July 10, 2026

'Dose' streams in 4 languages

You can catch Dose on Prime Video (via Lionsgate Play), AP International, and ManoramaMAX. The film streams in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu after its May theatrical run.

With a tagline like "One suspicious death. A web of lies. When the hospital becomes a crime scene, survival is the only cure," plus a cast featuring Ashwin Kumar, Drishya Reghunath, and music by Gopi Sundar, it promises some serious suspense for your next movie night.