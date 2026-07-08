Wilson headlines Malayalam 'Dose' psychological thriller streaming July 10, 2026
Entertainment
Get ready for Dose, a Malayalam psychological thriller starring Siju Wilson, dropping on OTT platforms July 10, 2026.
Directed by Abhilash R Nair, the story centers on a doctor who stumbles onto a string of mysterious deaths at his hospital and finds himself tangled in danger as he digs deeper.
'Dose' streams in 4 languages
You can catch Dose on Prime Video (via Lionsgate Play), AP International, and ManoramaMAX. The film streams in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu after its May theatrical run.
With a tagline like "One suspicious death. A web of lies. When the hospital becomes a crime scene, survival is the only cure," plus a cast featuring Ashwin Kumar, Drishya Reghunath, and music by Gopi Sundar, it promises some serious suspense for your next movie night.