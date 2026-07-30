Wilson's scathing review of Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sparks debate
Christopher Nolan's new film adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey has drawn a critical review from translator Emily Wilson, who isn't holding back.
In the London Review of Books, she called the writing "abysmal," saying it lacked real psychological depth and relied too much on gimmicks.
She also found Matt Damon's Odysseus unconvincing, and noted that there are no sex scenes and all the food looks horrible.
Oates defends Nolan, Wilson's translation climbs
Author Joyce Carol Oates jumped in to defend Nolan, suggesting that translators should respect different artistic takes and even recommended watching the film alongside the 1997 miniseries.
Despite her tough review, Wilson admitted that all this buzz has helped her own translation of The Odyssey shoot up to seventh place on Amazon's Best Sellers list.
The film stars Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, and it's definitely sparking a lot of conversation.