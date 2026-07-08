K-pop idol Winwin announces departure from NCT

Official statement

SM Entertainment thanked Winwin for his contributions

SM Entertainment said in a statement, "We sincerely thank him for the time we have shared together and wholeheartedly support him as he embarks on a new journey." Winwin also posted on his Instagram, saying, "I wanted to write this letter from the bottom of my heart." "These past 10 years will remain one of the most precious chapters of my life for years to come." "I'll continue to do my very best with the same unwavering heart."