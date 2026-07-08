K-pop idol Winwin announces departure from NCT
What's the story
Chinese K-pop idol Winwin has officially announced his departure from the popular boy band NCT. The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 8, confirming that he will be leaving the group after a decade-long association with SM Entertainment. The singer-actor has been part of three sub-units, NCT U, NCT 127, and WayV, since his debut in 2016. His contract with SM Entertainment will end on Thursday, July 9.
Official statement
SM Entertainment thanked Winwin for his contributions
SM Entertainment said in a statement, "We sincerely thank him for the time we have shared together and wholeheartedly support him as he embarks on a new journey." Winwin also posted on his Instagram, saying, "I wanted to write this letter from the bottom of my heart." "These past 10 years will remain one of the most precious chapters of my life for years to come." "I'll continue to do my very best with the same unwavering heart."
Career highlights
The singer-actor's career so far
Winwin, whose real name is Dong Si Cheng, debuted as a member of NCT in 2016. He was part of the NCT U and NCT 127 units until 2018 before joining WayV, the Chinese unit of NCT. In recent years, he has also pursued an acting career in China with roles in dramas like Sweet Games, Perfect Match, A Splendid Match, and Snow Fall.