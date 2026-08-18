Wladimir Klitschko honors ex Hayden Panettiere's legacy
What's the story
Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, who was once engaged to actor Hayden Panettiere, has expressed his grief over her untimely demise. The 50-year-old shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Tuesday, saying, "Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief." He added that he is deeply saddened by the news of Panettiere's tragic death and that she left this world too soon.
Tribute
'Nothing will erase the times we shared'
Klitschko, who shares an 11-year-old daughter named Kaya with Panettiere, also paid tribute to her professional life.
He said, "She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry."
"Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives," he added.
Legacy
'I will always speak of her mother with respect'
Klitschko assured that he would always speak of Panettiere with respect in front of their daughter, Kaya.
He said, "I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was."
"I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden's parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today."
Privacy request
'Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace'
Klitschko also requested that everyone respect their family's feelings and privacy during this difficult time.
He said, "For now, this is all I wish to say. Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences."
The boxer ended his post with a heartfelt message for Panettiere, saying, "Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace. #WeLoveYouHayden."
Custody details
Klitschko has primary custody of Kaya
Klitschko has been the primary custodian of their daughter, Kaya, in recent years. She has mostly lived with her father in Europe.
Panettiere had previously spoken about the heartbreaking decision to give Klitschko full custody in 2018.
In a 2022 interview, she said it was "the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life."
She had to take this call as she was seeking treatment for alcoholism and substance abuse.
Death investigation
Cause of death yet to be confirmed
The cause of Panettiere's death has not yet been confirmed.
However, the Greenville Police Department had earlier revealed that officers and EMS were dispatched to a home in Greenville, South Carolina, after reports of an "unresponsive female."
Dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE indicated discussions about an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" at the time of Panettiere's death.