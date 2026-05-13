Women in Cinema Collective backs Avalkoppam fundraiser to support survivor
Entertainment
The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is lending its support to a fundraiser by the Avalkoppam Legal Support Trust. The goal is to support the survivor in her continued fight for justice.
On May 13, WCC encouraged WCC members to chip in and spread the word, saying it is committed to standing with her.
Avalkoppam raising funds to hire Grover
The trust is raising money so top Supreme Court lawyer Vrinda Grover can represent the survivor in her appeal at the Kerala High Court.
This campaign marks Avalkoppam's first big move to support survivors of gender-based violence.
It comes after last December's verdict, which acquitted actor Dileep but convicted six others for gang rape and wrongful confinement.