Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Sisters on Track' review: Netflix documentary is inspiring and fun
Entertainment

'Sisters on Track' review: Netflix documentary is inspiring and fun

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 08:30 pm
'Sisters on Track' review: Netflix documentary is inspiring and fun
Women are at the forefront of Netflix's 'Sisters on Track'

Netflix documentary Sisters on Track, capturing the Track and Field prodigies Sheppard sisters, shows us that running can be a golden ticket to a secured life. Especially for Black girls, who are twice disadvantaged due to their race and gender, running can earn them a solid footing. This is what Sheppards' coach/godmother Jean Bell stresses multiple times in the one-hour and 36 minute-long documentary.

In this article
Beginning

It begins with the girls becoming 'SportsKids of the Year'

The sports documentary, co-helmed by Tone Grøttjord-Glenne and Corinne van der Borch, begins with the three sisters -- Tai, Rainn, and Brooke, and their single mother Tonia appearing on an American talk show in 2016. Adjudged the "SportsKids of the Year" by Sports Illustrated Kids', the girls are celebrated. This feat hasn't been easy as they also had to fight homelessness, among other things.

Inspiring

The girls' coach is the most dynamic individual here

However, this changes when the family is gifted keys to a fully furnished apartment in Brooklyn with two years' rent, thanks to actor/filmmaker Tyler Perry. Then we are introduced to the most dynamic individual in this world, Bell. An administrative law judge by profession, Bell is a guardian we all wish we had. Fiercely strict, she is also her pupils' best friend.

Moments

It shows how the world is different for Black people

Jeuness Track Club is a family that provides underprivileged young women a chance to be "part of something bigger than themselves." Bell not only teaches the girls about menstruation, but also how things are for a Black person out in the world. The sisters' older brother Kamaui was killed at a party and the danger of losing young talent to "thug life" is palpable.

Verdict

Lot of inspiring moments, but doesn't quite click; gets 3.5/5

The documentary records the sisters' life for four years, as they deal with pimples, boys, and securing scholarships through doing track. Some scenes are, however, rushed and unnecessary. The girls begin to document themselves and goof around, but it's more of a filler than an instrumental addition. Average production of good and bad, Sisters on Track leaves you with a sweet aftertaste. Verdict: 3.5/5.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Rocket Boys' first look: Meet on-screen Vikram Sarabhai, Homi Bhabha

Latest News

Watch 'Luca' this weekend, fall in love with some monsters

Entertainment

Ferrari 296 GTB, with an 818hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

First look of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhaal 2' released

Entertainment

Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console

Auto

Twitter India MD gets relief from court in Ghaziabad case

India

Latest Entertainment News

'Balika Vadhu 2' gets its Jagya and Anandi; begins shoot

Entertainment

'State-orchestrated massacre,' says Kunal Kamra about COVID-19, gets severe backlash

Entertainment

No one can direct 'Emergency' better than me: Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment

'Krrish 4': Jadoo returns; movie to revolve around time travel?

Entertainment

'Want my life back,' Britney demands conservatorship end; gets support

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Nail Bomber: Manhunt' review: Disturbing, suspenseful documentary about far-right terrorism

Entertainment

'Leave Before You Love Me' review: A potential party anthem

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Upshaws' review: Dated and unfunny; a big miss

Entertainment

'The Disciple' review: A moving tale about music and self-discovery

Entertainment
Trending Topics