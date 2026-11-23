The alleged incident happened on October 3.

In a recent court hearing, an emotional audio clip of Wood from jail was played where he talked about wanting to contact Snezana and hinted at possible witness interference, something the judge flagged as a concern for his bail chances.

Wood's bail has already been denied twice, and the Court of Appeal is still deciding.

For those who remember him from reality TV or his fitness business days, it's a pretty dramatic turn of events.