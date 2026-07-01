Wood confirms King will replace her in 'Practical Magic 2'
Entertainment
Evan Rachel Wood has confirmed she's not coming back as Kylie Owens in Practical Magic 2, sharing on Instagram that she "was not asked to come back" even though she was open to it.
Joey King will step into the role, with the sequel drawing from Alice Hoffman's novel The Book of Magic.
Wood saddened as cast returns
Wood admitted at a recent event that it was sad not to reunite with the original cast, calling the missed opportunity something that can't be faked, but wished everyone well.
Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock is making her big-screen return after four years, and familiar faces like Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are also back.
Practical Magic 2 hits theaters September 11, 2026.