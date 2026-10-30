Wood seeks bail over alleged Sunshine Coast assault and strangulation
Entertainment
Former reality TV star Sam Wood is trying for bail again after being accused of assaulting and strangling his wife, Snezana, on the Sunshine Coast.
The court heard about his "party lifestyle" and anger issues, and he's been in custody since October 4.
Wood's lawyers: no addiction, Tasmania move
Wood's lawyers say there's no evidence of addiction and have offered a plan: if released, he'd move to Tasmania, far from where Snezana lives in Victoria.
They also proposed he join a men's behavioral change program, arguing that trial delays could keep him locked up longer than any possible sentence.